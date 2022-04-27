Toronto hate crime report finds Jews most targeted group, anti-Asian incidents on the rise
The number of hate crimes in Toronto reported to police rose again in 2021, a year that saw the Jewish community as the most targeted group and a significant increase in anti-Asian incidents.
According to the Toronto police's Annual Hate Crime Statistical Report, which will be presented to the police board next week, there were 257 hate-motivated incidents last year, up from 210 in 2020 and way above the 10-year average of 167 cases.
“These increases are believed to be attributed to international and geopolitical events, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” the service said in its report.
Of the 257 hate incidents, 75 were motivated by religion, 57 by national or ethnic origin, 54 by race and 26 by sexual orientation, according to the report.
It noted that most of the victims of these hate incidents were members of the Jewish, Black, East and Southeast Asian and the LGBTQ2S+ communities.
Police said mischief to property (111 cases), which includes vandalism, was the top hate offence, followed by assault (86) and uttering threats (31).
According to the report, hate-motivated assaults increased from 24 per cent in 2020 to 33 per cent in 2021. Nearly half of the assaults were motivated by national or ethnic origin. Police said these cases involve a suspect targeting a victim based on their perceived cultural traditions or their perceived country of origin.
“The number of reported hate crimes targeting individuals on the basis of ethnic or national origin was higher in 2021 than in any previous year since the Toronto Police Service began collecting this data in 1993,” the report noted.
Police said the East and Southeast Asian communities were the most targeted in that category.
They added that they saw an increase in anti-Asian hate in March when the Atlanta spa shootings occurred. The incident left eight people dead – six of whom were Asian women.
Police said hate crimes against the East and Southeast Asian communities climbed from seven per cent in 2020 to 16 per cent last year.
“In all of these assault occurrences, the victims were subject to derogatory comments and were either punched, pushed, or spat on by the suspect(s) during the assault,” police said in the report.
They added that four of the anti-Asian incidents saw the suspect blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, police said 56 of the 75 hate crimes motivated by religion targeted Jews, while 14 of those were directed against Muslims.
Michael Mostyn, the chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said the data from police is disturbing.
“This is something that is of great concern to the Jewish community,” Mostyn said.
“The increase in violence to the Jewish community last year is something that really has shaken our community in Toronto and across the country.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
INVESTIGATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
London
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
-
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo region district school board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
Northern Ontario
-
CAA study finds most Canadians are distracted drivers
The Canadian Automobile Association conducted a recent study that found the majority of drivers in Canada are easily distracted while driving.
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York
For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.
-
'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
-
War in Ukraine reunites childhood friends in Thornton, Ont.
A Thornton, Ont. man opens his home to his childhood friend fleeing his home in Ukraine.
-
Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power customer receives $1,018.32 bill after power disconnected, smart meter taken off home
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Vancouver
-
Sewage-backup dispute won by property owner, strata ordered to pay more than $16,000
A B.C. property owner will be paid thousands of dollars by a strata corporation after he was charged plumbing fees and a deductible for a sewage backup in his kitchen sink.
-
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Abbotsford hit-and-run, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
Sohi says latest LRT attack 'really scares people away' from transit, asks for provincial help
Edmonton's mayor had a message for the 78-year-old woman who was shoved from an LRT platform onto train tracks Monday night, and he asked the province for help to make the system safer.
-
'Complete rubbish': Kenney denies early election speculation as NDP readies team
Premier Jason Kenney insisted Wednesday that Albertans will not be headed to the polls early, as Rachel Notley revealed that her NDP plans to have all its candidates ready by September.