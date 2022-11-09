Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued

A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.

According to officials, the child was taken Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. from a Keele Street residence. An alert was pushed onto phones, televisions, and radio stations just after 7:45 p.m.

Her father was identified by police as the suspect.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Toronto police confirmed the child had been found safe and was in police custody.