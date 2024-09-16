Toronto Gardiner Expressway to undergo 35-hour closure this weekend

Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will undergo a significant shut down this weekend as the city works on a major rehabilitation project.

The 35-hour closure will be in effect starting Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Sections of the Gardiner will reopen in phases as work is completed, the city said in a news release.

The city said the expressway will be closed for maintenance, cleaning and inspections to “ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the expressway.”

“During the single 35-hour closure, crews will complete work equivalent to that of more than 30 overnight lane closures (equivalent to 150 hours of disruption),” the city stated. “Critical maintenance can be completed by multiple city divisions and Toronto Hydro simultaneously in the fastest, safest and most efficient manner.”

The city said road crews, engineers and contractors will work around the clock to complete the resurfacing of all three lanes across multiple stretches of the expressway, repairs cracks and potholes, and replace 1.4 kilometres of guiderail.

The city said they will conduct controlled chipping to remove potentially loose concrete from the sides and underside of the expressway, as well as inspect, repair and replace signage and lighting and remove debris, weeds, litter and graffiti.

The city added that crews will also conduct repairs on the Dufferin Street Bridge over the Gardiner Expressway.

The York on-ramp will also be closed for construction over the same period, the city said, and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, ahead of the morning commute. The city said crews will complete concrete and asphalt repairs to the ramp.

“Completing this work during a single closure reduces the need for multiple overnight lane restrictions,” the city said. “Multiple closures have greater impacts on traffic and are less safe and less efficient than a single closure due to the need to continually mobilize and demobilize crews, paint temporary pavement markings and reposition equipment.”

The city said they will deploy traffic agents to assist with traffic and will have live traffic monitoring and real-time adjustments to traffic signal timing. It said Information for motorists will also be available on electronic variable messaging boards.

“Drivers should plan their travel in advance and consider alternate routes, leave extra time for their journey and take public transit if possible,” the city said.