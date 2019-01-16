

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has re-signed forward Jordan Hamilton and midfielder Tsubasa Endoh.

Hamilton's contract expired at the end of 2018. The MLS club did not renew Endoh's option after the 2017 season but signed him to a Toronto FC 2 deal last August.

"Both Jordan and Tsubasa have continued their development and improved into players who are ready to help the first team," said Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "Both players have persevered and worked hard to earn these contracts."

The signings bring Toronto's first-team roster to 27.

The 22-year-old Hamilton has made a combined 51 career appearances in all competitions with 10 goals and five assists. A product of the TFC academy, he has two caps for Canada.

Endoh, 25, was drafted ninth overall by TFC out of the University of Maryland in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. In two seasons with TFC, the Japanese native made 30 appearances with three goals and one assist. He played 28 games for TFC II with 11 goals and three assists.