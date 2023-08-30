Toronto FC breaks 13-game winless streak with emphatic 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union
Lorenzo Insigne got things rolling and Jonathan Osorio put the bow on a 3-1 Toronto FC win over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at BMO Field.
Deandre Kerr scored the second of the three goals for Toronto (4-13-10), which snapped a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3) and sits last in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.
TFC's last win came on May 27, a 2-1 victory over D.C. United.
Julian Carranza scored for Philadelphia (13-6-7).
TFC entered Wednesday having scored just two goals in its last eight games across all competitions — all losses — with both coming in a 3-2 defeat against CF Montreal on Aug. 20.
It was also the first time Toronto has scored more than two goals in a game all season.
The victory came in TFC's first game since announcing the hiring of head coach John Herdman on Monday.
The 48-year-old, who had coached the Canadian senior men's national team since 2018, will take over for interim skipper Terry Dunfield on Oct. 1.
Dunfield has led the team since the firing of former head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley on June 26.
Philadelphia wasted no time in getting some strong scoring chances early.
Jack Elliot sent a header just over the net — the second such chance for Philadelphia — just five minutes in. That was followed up three minutes later by a Carranza shot a few feet from the net that was blocked.
But it was Insigne who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his fourth of the season to the delight of the Toronto faithful. He took a pass from Kerr from inside the box and sent in a low shot rolling left and out reach from Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.
Carranza tied the game in the 45th minute. Mikael Uhre sent in a cross that was headed by Alejandro Bedoya but Toronto goalkeeper Tomas Romero couldn't get enough on the ball for a diving save and it went straight to Carranza who slotted it into the empty net.
Kerr restored Toronto's lead in the 58th minute. Kobe Franklin sent a long through ball to Federico Bernardeschi down the right side of the field.
Bernardeschi's pass inside was then tipped, forcing Kerr to turn the other way to corral the ball before firing it past Blake for his fourth of the season.
Osorio made it 3-1 just five minutes later on a beautiful sequence. Franklin showed great touch with a short cross into the box and Osorio followed through with a diving header that beat Blake.
Kerr almost scored his second of the game to make it 4-1 in the 67th minute but hit the left post from the right side after Bernardeschi found him open in the box.
CALLED UP
TFC signed defender Adam Pearlman to a short-term agreement from Toronto FC II for its match against Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old was recently called up to TFC and made his first team debut against St. Louis City SC on July 8. The South African-born defender has made 44 appearances (43 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action through two seasons with Toronto FC II (2022, 2023).
UP NEXT
Toronto next hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Field on Sept. 16. Philadelphia welcomes the New York Red Bulls to Subaru Park on Sept. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Caught on cam: Rare weather phenomenon 'St. Elmo's Fire' seen in Florida as Hurricane Idalia touches down
The state of Florida was met with all sorts of weather conditions as Hurricane Idalia touched down, one of which was an extremely rare phenomenon known as St. Elmo’s Fire.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'
A Quebec man who was acquitted of harassing his next-door neighbour in a dispute over safety, is now suing the Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec Crown (DPCP), for what he calls 'malicious prosecution.' The case made headlines in Mach when the judge determined someone the middle finger is a 'God-given' right that belongs to all Canadians.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue
A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Sudbury couple says no aid for trial after son murdered in Regina
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive support to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
-
Chronic break-ins has Sault business owner at his wit’s end
Repeated vandalism of a Sault Ste. Marie store has the owner rethinking his business.
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the U.S.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges
The leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year -- but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers.
Windsor
-
Canada's advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S. long overdue, says Windsor man
It's been seven years since Shaun Gereghty has crossed the land border from Windsor to Detroit — and he said past experiences in the U.S. have left him with no desire to change that anytime soon.
-
'I never expected this': Windsor says yes to Encore, wins $100,000
A Windsor retiree said he started shaking with excitement when he learned he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
Don’t let mosquitoes kill your long weekend buzz, health unit cautions
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents the risk posed by mosquitos remains, even if it feels like summer is slipping away.
Barrie
-
Collision in Caledon claims lives of 2 drivers: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.
-
Midland mayor and town officials confront rising concerns over 'drug houses'
Midland's mayor hosted a town hall on Wednesday with bylaw officials, the fire department, the OPP, and residents after several complaints about 'drug houses' in the community.
-
Six-year-old boy takes first steps since being hit by car in Orillia
Six-year-old Wyatt Thompson is taking his first steps at SickKids Hospital nearly one week after police say he was struck by a car while waiting to cross a street in Orillia with his family.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
-
'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods
It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday, and many Nova Scotians are sick of the wet weather.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Calgary
-
'Not alright': children's advocate says new report reveals worsening living standards for Canadian kids
Quality of life for Canadian kids is getting worse by some counts, according to the sixth annual 'Raising Canada' report.
-
Bragg Creek search for human remains sees radar and K9 unit used
Police officers have been searching the land along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, for the past few days looking for possible human remains.
-
Galt Museum exhibit celebrates Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's queer theatre company
A new museum exhibit is celebrating Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's leading queer theatre company for the past decade.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
MPI resuming road tests amid strike action
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is resuming Class 5 driver testing amid strike action.
Vancouver
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue
Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
6 Lexus SUVs stolen in Edmonton between Tuesday and Wednesday: EPS
Police issued a warning to Lexus owners on Wednesday after six RX350 SUVs were stolen in Edmonton in the last 24 hours.