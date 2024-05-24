Pedestrian critically injured after collision downtown: Toronto police

An elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in the city’s downtown core.

It happened near Grange and Spadina avenues, near Dundas Street West, shortly before 10 a.m.

Paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but police later confirmed that the injuries are life-threatening.

The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.