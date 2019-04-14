

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





It’s going to be a soggy Sunday for people across the GTA.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 20-40 mm of rain for the region and has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of the province.

“Rain associated with an approaching low pressure system will move into the area this morning. The heaviest rain is expected early this evening along with the risk of a thunderstorm,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

The highest rainfall amounts are likely to occur over Niagara and areas east of Toronto, the weather agency said.

The rain is expected to stop by Monday morning.

A high of 4 C is expected tin the city Sunday.

The temperature is expected to rise next week. A high of 8 C is expected Monday, going up to 13 C by Wednesday.