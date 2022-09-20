No injuries were reported after Toronto Fire crews evacuated a major downtown Toronto mall Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the parking garage.

Emergency crews say they are extinguishing a multi-vehicle fire on the third floor of the Toronto Eaton Centre’s parking garage.

They said there was “lots of black smoke” and that the mall was evacuated as a “precautionary measure.”

Crews have extinguished the fire and are in the process of clearing the smoke from the building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they close off access to Yonge Street between Queen and Dundas streets.

Toronto Fire crews battling multi vehicle fire at Eaton Centre Parking garage. Police closing Yonge St. from Queen St. to Dundas St. Please avoid the area. — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) September 21, 2022

Toronto paramedics say they are at the scene, but there are no patients to be seen at this point in time.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.