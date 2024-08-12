Toronto driver found sleeping at Ontario police station charged with impaired driving: OPP

A Toronto man who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.

Ontario Province Police said officers were dispatched to their Central Region Headquarters in Orillia before noon on August 10 after reports came in of an unconscious male parked in the lot.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located the male sleeping and several open alcohol containers were found “throughout" the vehicle.

They said the driver was arrested at the scene.

Patrick McGinely, 18, of Toronto, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, blood alcohol level above zero, and driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container. He was also charged with adult forgery, though the circumstances leading to that charge were not disclosed by police.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week as a result of the charges.

Police said McGinely is scheduled to appear in an Orillia courtroom to answer for the charges in September.