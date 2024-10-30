Toronto driver dead after SUV hit by wheel on Highway 401

A Toronto driver is dead after her vehicle was hit by a tire on Highway 401 in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the eastbound lanes near the Cambridge ONRoute.

Police say the van was travelling west when its wheel came off, crossed into the opposite lanes and hit an SUV, which then collided with a transport truck.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

There is no word if charges will be laid against the driver of the van.

All eastbound lanes at Townline Road were closed for several hours due to the incident.