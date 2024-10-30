TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto driver dead after SUV hit by wheel on Highway 401

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Share

    A Toronto driver is dead after her vehicle was hit by a tire on Highway 401 in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the eastbound lanes near the Cambridge ONRoute.

    Police say the van was travelling west when its wheel came off, crossed into the opposite lanes and hit an SUV, which then collided with a transport truck.

    A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

    There is no word if charges will be laid against the driver of the van.

    All eastbound lanes at Townline Road were closed for several hours due to the incident.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News