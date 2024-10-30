Toronto driver dead after collision on Highway 401

A Toronto man has died following a crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Cambridge ONRoute.

The 39-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. All eastbound lanes are closed at Townline Road due to the collision.

The closure is expected to remain in place until 11 p.m.

It is not immediately known how many vehicles are involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.