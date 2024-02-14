Toronto councillors debate budget that includes 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners
Toronto councillors are meeting today to debate a budget that builds on social programs and housing while trying to simultaneously plug a $1.8 budget deficit, in part through a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners – the highest property tax increase since amalgamation.
The budget — the first put forward by Mayor Olivia Chow — freezes TTC fares, boosts library spending and includes money to build more affordable housing.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
While the mayor sought to trim the budget increase for Toronto police, she said Tuesday that she will support a motion at council to provide the force with the full $20 million increase advised by the Toronto Police Services Board in December. She said her support for restoring the full increase follows indications that other levels of government will help Toronto with its unique needs around policing, though they have not yet said how much they will commit.
A short time into Wednesday’s meeting, as councillors were asking questions about the police budget, a protester in the gallery was removed from the chamber after they disrupted the meeting, yelling for police to be defunded and abolished.
Ahead of the budget, some activists had said they would like to see less money for police, while the service itself argued that it has been underfunded for decades, with increases often falling short of inflation.
While the proposed budget asks residents to pay more, Chow said the increase amounts to less than a dollar a day for the average household. Staff had recommended a nine per cent increase, in addition to a 1.5 per cent bump to the city-building fund. Following budget consultations, Chow revised the staff-proposed increase to eight per cent, bringing the overall increase to 9.5 per cent.
Speaking with reporters ahead of the meeting, she reiterated that she inherited a financial mass, with an opening budget deficit of $1.8 billion.
Chow touted the fact that she has been able to secure money from other levels of government in order to help plug the hole, including an upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway to the province, and hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to help with housing and asylum seekers. However she said that it is still not enough.
“Even with all our hard work, we still needed to increase revenue so vital city services will improve,” Chow said.
She noted that the property tax increase for multi residential buildings is being held to 3.75 per cent so that renters don't feel the impact.
Still, she said that the increase is necessary if people want to see the sort of city they voted for.
"People voted for me to bring the city back on track to change course to fix those potholes, invest in public transit and housing," Chow said."We can't do that without paying for it. It just won't work. That's magical thinking. It won't work. We've been doing that for a while."
However she vowed that the city will track its progress in order to make sure taxpayers are getting what they pay for.
"When you go out and buy something, you're getting something back. When you pay for service you want to see the service and receive the service, you want good service," Chow said. "When people are asked to pay $1 extra in their property tax, yeah, they want to see results. So we will track our service levels. We will set goals and timetables with clear targets so that we can be accountable. That's the least we can do. Because Torontonians deserve no less."
While Chow backed down on the police budget, it remains to be seen whether other items left out of the budget might be saved, in particular a windrow-clearing program that helps residents clear the snow left at the foot of driveways by city plows. A number of councillors have said that the program allows seniors to stay in their homes and have said they will fight to keep it.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. president Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the NATO military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
What Canadians should know about the bubonic plague, following U.S. case
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
WATCH Who wants Canada's security intelligence? 'Pretty much anyone,' warns ex-CSIS officer
A former CSIS officer says recent breaches should spark a review within Canada's intelligence community about who's able to access secret and sensitive intelligence --- and what they're doing with the information after accessing it.
15 hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Homeowners uncover trove of long-lost love letters during renovation project
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Accused in Quebec cold case admits he killed teenager in 2000: Crown
A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.
-
Education Minister wants answers after school bullying in Quebec school
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is demanding answers from the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) des Samares two days after a father physically attacked a 13-year-old student who was allegedly bullying his son.
-
Montreal mom turns 'me time' into special ceramic creations
Montreal mother Dorita Ker turned her love of ceramics into a pottery workshop operating out of her basement.
London
-
Woodstock police launch naming competition for newest K-9 unit member
Following the death of police service dog (PSD) Taz last summer, Woodstock, Ont. police are asking the public to help name the newest four-legged member of the K-9 unit.
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Council approves McDonald’s drive-thru in Thames River floodplain — but not everyone’s lovin’ it
A proposed commercial development in northeast London drew dire warnings from its opponents on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Man reportedly robbed, arrested for child luring: WRPS
A man has been arrested for child luring after he told police he was robbed when he was supposed to meet with a girl in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Ottawa
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations following stopped train
The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday morning following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.
-
Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says
A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
Windsor
-
'I was really scared': Windsor, Ont. woman recounts harrowing home invasion
A young Windsor woman is sharing the details of a break in at her home, including the moments she said she thought might be her last.
-
International student program looking for host families
An international student program is looking for host families for the next group of visitors to Windsor-Essex.
-
13 men charged after allegedly meeting minors at a Niagara Falls hotel for sexual services
Police have charged 13 men who allegedly engaged with young persons online and met them at a hotel in Niagara Falls for sexual services.
Barrie
-
AGCO issues liquor sales licence suspension to Huntsville restaurant for 'several violations'
A restaurant in Muskoka has been issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
-
Here's an idea for your high school student to fill their community involvement hours
High school students looking to fill their community involvement hours can volunteer to help with Family Day activities in the City of Barrie.
-
Heavy snow in the forecast for Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow on Thursday for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
Pedestrian dead after bus collision in Saint John, N.B.
A pedestrian is dead after an “incident” with a transit bus in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday night.
-
Snow totals of 20 to near 50 cm reported in N.S. from Tuesday storm; risk of snow squalls follows
Initial snow reports from Environment Canada-monitored weather stations and volunteers from the CoCoRaHS network show the heaviest snow from the passing storm fell towards Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
MMIWG2S will be honoured at annual Valentine’s Day Memorial March
Calgary's 16th Annual Valentine’s Day Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls and Two Spirit Peoples takes place on Wednesday.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor charged in Coutts border protest steps down
A Fort Macleod town councillor who is set to go on trial for his role in the Coutts, Alta., border protest has resigned.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week overnight wind chill values between -20 and -30
An upper ridge of high pressure along the west coast is diverting colder air into Alberta at the surface. A lack of cloud cover will continue to amplify this effect over the next couple of nights as outgoing radiation escapes freely.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
'Such an honour': Winnipeg designers show collection at New York Fashion Week
A young Winnipeg fashion designer didn’t expect to find himself on one of fashion’s biggest stages so soon in his career.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Catholic Church settles lawsuit alleging priest, teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver has settled a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was groomed and sexually assaulted by a priest and a teacher at North Vancouver's Holy Trinity Elementary School when he was six years old.
-
Richmond moving forward with exploring supervised consumption site in the city
After two days of a sometimes fiery debate, Richmond city council voted to take the next steps towards potentially having a supervised consumption site in the city.
-
Ride hailing drivers plan protest at Vancouver International Airport calling for fair pay
Vancouver-area ride hailing drivers are planning a protest outside Vancouver International Airport as they demand a new compensation deal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Federal Court allows judicial review of Rocky Mountain coal mine denied by panel
A Federal Court ruling Tuesday has thrown out a decision from federal Environmental Minister Steven Guilbeault denying a permit for an open-pit coal mine in the Alberta Rockies.