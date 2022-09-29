Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says

Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.

Lawyer Calvin Barry, acting on behalf of Thompson, said the allegations against the councillor stem from an incident in Muskoka in July 2022.

Barry said Thompson, who is one of Mayor John Tory’s deputy mayors, will be “vigorously” fighting the allegations that were made by two women.

He noted that Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault.

A court date has been set for Nov. 1 in Bracebridge.

Thompson is running for re-election in Ward 21 Scarborough Centre. He is a member of the executive committee and the chair of Toronto's Economic and Community Development Committee.

CP24 has reached out to Thompson for comment but has not heard back.

More to come.