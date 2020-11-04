TORONTO -- An off-duty Toronto cop convicted in the beating of a young Black man in Whitby, Ont. in 2016 is expected to be sentenced in an Oshawa court on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault in connection with a December 2016 attack on Dafonte Miller, then 19.

During the trial last year, Miller testified that he was walking with a friend near Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016 when he was approached and questioned by Theriault and his brother.

He told the court that the brothers chased him down the road and when they caught up to him, the men assaulted him.

At one point during the incident, Miller said Michael Theriault brutally beat him with a metal pipe, resulting in what the judge described as a "horrific eye injury."

Miller was left blind in one eye following the incident and now wears a prosthetic.

The brothers told the court that the altercation took place after they attempted to arrest Miller for trying to break into a car parked in the driveway of their parents’ home.

They claimed the assault on Miller was in self-defence.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest when he struck Miller in the face with a four-foot long metal pipe near the end of the altercation, after his eye had already been damaged.

For this reason, Theriault, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, was only found guilty of simple assault.

Theriault's brother, who was also charged in connection with the attack on Miller, was aquitted.

"As I stood banging on the door of the home at 113 Erickson Drive, blood dripping from my face, pleading for help, I thought that Michael Theriault was going to kill me with a steel pipe," Miller said in a victim impact statement read aloud by the Crown in an Oshawa courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Theriault in September.

"I was handcuffed and charged, while Michael Theriault walked away completely free. No one questioned him. Only I was worthy of suspicion. I believe that this was because of the colour of my skin."

Miller urged the judge to sentence Theriault to "real jail time."

An assault conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Crown is recommending that Theriault serve 12 to 15 months in jail for the assault on Miller.

The defence, however, argues that a conditional sentence would be more appropriate given that Theriault has no criminal record, has never been charged with a criminal offence before, and is remorseful for his actions.

Miller, who is not expected to speak following the sentencing, released a statement through his lawyer on Wednesday.

"Throughout this process, all I have ever wanted was for those responsible for causing me harm and altering my life be held accountable. The sentencing decision, whatever it may be, is an important step in the accountability process," the statement read.

The judge is expected to deliver his decision at 9:30 a.m.