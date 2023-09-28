Toronto cop accused of helping others cheat to obtain promotions pleads guilty to misconduct charges
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
At a police tribunal hearing Thursday, Supt. Stacy Clarke plead guilty to the non-criminal charges, which include breach of confidence, discreditable conduct and insubordination.
The charges against her were made public almost two years ago back in January 2022.
According to tribunal documents from last year, Clarke sat on an interview panel tasked with selecting constables for promotion and was specifically advised against communicating with applicants she was mentoring.
Following an investigation, she was accused of sending images of questions for the Toronto police sergeant’s interview to six constables in November 2021 and having one over to her home for coaching in December of that year, the documents said.
Clarke has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the tribunal process.
Toronto police said Thursday that they could not comment on ongoing tribunal matters.
- With files from CTV Toronto's Mike Walker
