Toronto comedian Mae Martin to host Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers of Canada's biggest film and television awards bash say the comedian will MC a gala in front of an audience in Toronto, which will be whittled down to an hour-long special that will air hours after the event.

It will be the second year in a row that the celebration won't be broadcast live.

The Screen Awards have traditionally been a star-studded live show in front of an audience.

Academy CEO Tammy Frick said pre-taping allows the gala to showcase more “industry-heavy” elements that might exhaust a TV audience.

Last year's Screen Awards were hosted by Canadian comic Samantha Bee, who taped her segments remotely in New York, weeks in advance of the show.