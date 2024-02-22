TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto comedian Mae Martin to host Canadian Screen Awards

    Comedian Mae Martin attends the 2nd annual Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Comedian Mae Martin attends the 2nd annual Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
    Share

    Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

    Organizers of Canada's biggest film and television awards bash say the comedian will MC a gala in front of an audience in Toronto, which will be whittled down to an hour-long special that will air hours after the event.

    It will be the second year in a row that the celebration won't be broadcast live.

    The Screen Awards have traditionally been a star-studded live show in front of an audience.

    Academy CEO Tammy Frick said pre-taping allows the gala to showcase more “industry-heavy” elements that might exhaust a TV audience.

    Last year's Screen Awards were hosted by Canadian comic Samantha Bee, who taped her segments remotely in New York, weeks in advance of the show.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News