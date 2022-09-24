Toronto collision leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Dufferin and Gibson Streets, north of Rogers Road, at around 10:15 p.m. for a crash.

Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided, resulting in the rider being thrown off his bike and ending up under a TTC bus.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for investigation.