Toronto city council votes in favour of new revenue tools
City council has voted in favour of a number of revenue tools to help plug a billion-dollar budget hole.
The revenue tools, which were unanimously supported by Mayor Olivia Chow’s executive committee last month, and a push for more cash from Ottawa to deal with the refugee crisis were among the big ticket items on the agenda at this week’s meeting on Wednesday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Councillors voted in favour of two revenue-generating initiatives: graduated increases to Municipal Land Transfer Tax on luxury homes worth $3 million and more, and the removal of a five dollar per hour cap for on-street parking. Councillors also approved further study of a commercial parking levy, a monthly mobile phone levy for 911 costs, and increasing the vacant home tax.
Councillors also approved to ask the province for permission to implement a municipal sales tax for goods and services sold in Toronto.
The new graduated land transfer tax increases would apply to high-value residential properties, including a 3.5 per cent tax for properties valued at between $3 million and $4 million, 4.5 per cent for properties worth $4 million to $5 million, 5.5 per cent for properties valued at between $5 million and $10 million, 6.5 per cent for homes worth $10 million to $20 million, and 7.5 per cent for all properties valued at over $20 million.
Beyond the immediate financial pressures faced by the municipality, Toronto’s city manager has warned that the city will see an expected budget shortfall of nearly $50-billion over the next 10 years.
Referencing the report on the city’s long-term financial strategy, Chow said there are two aspects to the plan.
“One aspect is what the city can do… We are asking people who are buying houses that are luxury houses to pay a bit more. Speculators that are leaving their apartments empty in the middle of a housing crisis, that they should pay a bit more,” she said.
“The other aspect that we are discussing is what we are asking the federal and provincial government to do.”
She said those discussions involve revenue tools outside the scope of what the city can implement, including a sales tax and gas tax.
Transit ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and is one of the main factors draining money from the city's operating budget, along with higher inflation rates and shelter costs.
City officials have warned that none of the revenue tools being considered will be enough to bring the city back into the black.
SHELTER SYSTEM COULD SEE UP TO 4,500 REFUGEES BY END OF YEAR
“Today in front of council there are three items. One is on refugees, the second one is on housing, the third one is about the long-term financial plan. All three of them are interconnected,” Chow said at city hall ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
During a presentation to councillors, City Manager Paul Johnson outlined the “tremendous increase” the city has seen in people being housed across Toronto’s shelter system. This includes an influx of refugees and refugee claimants, he said.
“In essentially exactly two years, we have gone from 537 people (refugees and refugee claimants) in the shelter system to over 3,300,” he said. Johnson noted that while an increase is not surprising as the borders were closed in the summer of 2021, the current level of demand for the shelter system is unprecedented.
“What has happened recently is much beyond anything the city of Toronto has experienced in the past and it continues unabated,” he said.
A recent staff report, which was submitted to council, indicates that there could be up to 4,500 refugee claimants in the city's shelter system by the end of the year, which represents about 50 per cent of all shelter spaces available.
“The story of the shelter system in Toronto is that it is full. It has no additional capacity to support people experiencing homelessness regardless of their circumstance and as a result of that pressure, we have had to take extraordinary measures to free up space in other non-traditional setting,” Johnson said.
“Over 10,000 people on a nightly basis are being sheltered in one capacity or another and this not a sustainable solution in the long term.”
City staff have recommended that council formally recommend that the federal government provide “full reimbursements to the city” for the estimated $200 million in expected 2023 costs to support refugee claimants in shelters. This would include the $97 million that has already been announced by the feds.
Staff also indicated that city council should request “an ongoing commitment” from Ottawa on the Interim Housing Assistance Program, including $250 million in funding for 2024 and “future funding” until the shelter demand is at “sustainable levels.”
Another recommendation involves putting in a request to the federal government for an increase in the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, which would include a funding commitment of $6.6 million for Toronto.
Chow said solving the housing crisis, supporting the influx of refugees coming to the city, and dealing with Toronto’s budget shortfall will require financial support from other levels of government.
“Why are we in such a crisis with the refugee situation? It is because the City of Toronto just does not have the financial means to manage them,” she said.
-With files from CP24's Josh Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some areas of the community have changed dramatically': Scope of damage revealed in B.C.'s Shuswap region
Twisted metal, charred debris and endless ash are all that remains of the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall. The fire department building was one of nearly 200 structures completely destroyed by the fast-growing Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap region of British Columbia.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
Poilievre and Singh more trusted on housing as Liberal minister promises new policy this fall
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, U.S. prison official says
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building
Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
-
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
London
-
'Take me to court, I'm not leaving': Tenants defiant as Webster Street Apartments issue more eviction notices
Catherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Ark Aid Street Mission won’t run a homeless hub— but offers to assist
After participating in the city’s Request for Proposals (RFP) process, Ark Aid decided not to bid to operate one of the first low-barrier service hubs opening in December.
-
Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found near Guelph park
Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.
-
'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins
Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.
-
'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford
A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shift
The Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
Here's what you could win in the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is underway, featuring more than $5 million in prizes.
-
Interest rate pause good for housing market, realtors say
The Bank of Canada holding its key interest rate at 5 per cent is a glimmer of hope for those currently looking to buy or sell a home, experts say.
Windsor
-
Windsor entrepreneur's protein powder hits Costco shelves after 15-year journey
A Windsor, Ont., man has reached a milestone that every entrepreneur hopes to achieve: seeing a product they created hit the shelves of a global retail giant.
-
'Stunned': Windsor senior celebrates $100,025 encore win
A Windsor senior who has been playing the lottery for over 40 years is celebrating a $100,000 win.
-
Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Springwater Township
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday evening.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
Halifax police chief retires after four years on the job
Chief of the Halifax Regional Police, Dan Kinsella, is retiring after four years on the job.
-
N.S. opposition call on government to buy back homes severely damaged in floods citing safety concerns
The opposition in Nova Scotia is calling on the government to buy homes which have experienced severe flooding, or are in floodplains.
Calgary
-
Victim of Sunalta stabbing rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Sunalta that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Victim of fatal stabbing in Copperfield identified; suspects remain at large
Danillo Canales Glenn was bear-sprayed and stabbed during a brief altercation with two unknown individuals at a basketball court in the 0-100 block of Copperstone Road S.E.
-
Shooting scare at Calgary school that prompted lockdown turned out to be car backfiring
A school in northwest Calgary was placed into a lockdown on Wednesday after concerns that gunshots had been fired.
Winnipeg
-
'Patience wears thin': Councillor looking to help Winnipeg businesses impacted by construction
Summer is synonymous with road construction in Winnipeg. But now, a city councillor is looking into programs to help small businesses impacted by it.
-
Woman suing former AMC grand chief for alleged sexual assault
The former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is being sued by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions.
-
Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people
The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.
Vancouver
-
'Disappointing': Lions Bay hiking trails to stay closed until at least Sept. 18
Bad news for nature-seekers: councillors in the Village of Lions Bay voted on Tuesday to keep access to the area's public parking and hiking trails closed.
-
Residents returning to devastation from wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap
Crumpled, twisted metal alongside piles of ash and a staircase leading nowhere. This is what's left of the Shuswap's Scotch Creek fire hall after a wildfire burned through the area.
-
B.C. teacher shortage a 'really severe crisis,' union president says
The new academic year has kicked off but as students fill B.C.'s classrooms, educators warn there aren’t enough teachers to fill positions.
Edmonton
-
Expect 'unique and different' Heritage Classic in Edmonton
Edmonton is intimately familiar with hockey in the great outdoors — almost every neighbourhood has a rink, and the Oilers were the first National Hockey League team to host an outdoor game — but bringing the Heritage Classic back 20 years later will be special in many ways, say the league and its best player.
-
ATA calls for Red Deer school board trustee to resign after Nazi post
The Alberta Teachers' Association wants a Red Deer school board member to resign after she compared the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany in a social media post.
-
'You almost killed my son': Boy sentenced in school stabbing south of Edmonton
The teenage boy who pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a fellow student south of Edmonton earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday.