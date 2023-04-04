Toronto casino table dealer allegedly 'colluded' with a group of patrons, police say

Ontario police have charged a table games dealer who was allegedly colluding with a group of four others to cheat at a Toronto casino.

Back in October 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, in collaboration with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, was made aware of some allegations against a table games dealer at Casino Woodbine.

Officers allege the dealer was “in collusion with” some of the patrons while working.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested and charged five people.

Arthur Segovia, 52, of Etobicoke, Ont., has been charged with criminal breach of trust, cheat at play, theft over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

The remaining four – 29-year-old Khalil Evans, 30-year-old Donovan Smyth-Todd, 25-year-old Daniel Hatton and 33-year-old Andrew Gayle-Bourne – have been charged with theft and fraud over $5,000, and cheating at play.

All of the accused have been released from custody, and they are expected to appear in court in Toronto at various, undisclosed, later dates.

The investigation is ongoing.