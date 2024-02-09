Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
Unofficial Environment Canada data shows the current temperature at Toronto Pearson International Airport is 11.4 C -- smashing the previous record of 10.6 C in 1938.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Friday’s forecast shows the city will continue to warm up to a high of 13 C for at least a few hours before the weekend, according to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter.
“We should peak at 13 C around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., peaking for two to three hours, and then temps will slowly pull back to 10 C around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” Coulter said.
Speaking to CP24 Friday morning, Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, said Toronto City weather records – which have been kept since 1841 and measure the temperature in the city instead of by the airport – show the warmest Feb. 9 ever recorded was 10 C. So, Friday's temperature effectively breaks a 183-year-old record as well.
A mix of sun and clouds will join Friday’s relative warmth with a risk of isolated showers in the afternoon.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of morning and midday showers and a high of 10 C, according to Coulter. Temperatures will pull back to 3 C on Sunday ahead of a chance of isolated flurries early next week.
Friday warmth could be just a 'teaser': Phillips
For those looking forward to an early spring, Friday’s forecast is more than welcome – although it likely won’t stick around, Phillips said.
“Our forecast is saying that we're going to see, over the next month, more seasonable temperatures,” Phillips explained. “So maybe a return to kind of temperatures below freezing even during the daytime and more snow.”
On average, Toronto sees 40 centimetres of snow, or a third of the city’s total winter snowfall, after Feb. 9, Phillips said.
So far, Toronto’s winter has been relatively mild, with the city’s greatest snowfall this season measuring only 5.6 centimetres.
“My sense is this is kind of a little teaser. It's not the full [winter] effect, but it sure adds to the kind of the openness and the softness of the winter that we've had so far,” Phillips added.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order
A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.
Netanyahu orders population of Gaza's crowded Rafah evacuated ahead of an expected ground invasion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
More people under 40 getting colorectal cancer: should Quebec offer screenings?
The number of Quebecers under the age of 40 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is increasing quickly, according to experts in the field.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
-
Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday
The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be 'another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario,' including in London.
Kitchener
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener
Kitchener broke a weather record Friday morning and the temperature is expected to keep climbing.
-
Major Cambridge road shut down for two-vehicle crash
A major road between Cambridge and North Dumfries has been closed for a crash.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations declare state of emergency over winter roads
An organization representing First Nations across northern Ontario says it is declaring a state of emergency because warmer weather has left some winter roads that its communities rely on for essential goods unpassable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo: Here's why fare enforcement is good for Ottawa residents
Who doesn't want a reliable and safe transportation system to use during those rainy days in the capital?
-
Concerns over toxicity of unregulated drugs on Ottawa streets, city warns
Ottawa’s unregulated drug supply is seeing a trend of an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines, the city warns.
-
Ottawa looking to hire new 'night mayor,' offering $112,000 a year salary
The city of Ottawa is officially looking to hire a 'night mayor,' offering a salary of nearly $112,000 a year for someone to develop the city's nightlife economy and try to shake off the reputation as the town that fun forgot.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge joins Trans Canada Trail
The Gordie Howe International Bridge will join the Trans Canada Trail and become the first international bridge border crossing within the 28,000 km trail network.
-
Active investigation prompts increased police presence in Kingsville
There was increased police presence in Kingsville early Friday morning due to an “active police investigation.”
-
Damage estimated at $60,000 after east Windsor fire
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $60,000 following a fire in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Barrie shop one of seven stores busted for selling illegal cannabis
A provincial task force busted nine illegal cannabis establishments, including a Bayfield Street business.
-
Driver faces a dozen charges after eluding police
Police dole out a dozen charges to dangerous driver.
-
OPP charge 52-year-old with sexual assault in relation to January incident
OPP has arrested and charged a New Tecumseh man in relation to a late January sexual assault incident.
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snow plow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snow plow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Calgary
-
Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order
A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend
A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Vancouver
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
-
'Wild foot pursuit' after man allegedly stole condoms, lube and Band-Aids from store: RCMP
Mounties say they were led on a "wild foot pursuit" after a man allegedly stole condoms, lubricant and Band-Aids from a store in Trail, B.C., last week.
-
'We have been harassed': UBC student group, Muslim organization say they are taking legal action over pro-Hamas stickers on campus
A University of British Columbia student group and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they are filing a lawsuit over allegedly defamatory stickers that were put up on campus amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Edmonton
-
With big streak snapped, Oilers back to work against Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers look to begin a new winning streak when they continue their road trip Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
'1 in a million!': Alberta family celebrates the birth of triplet calves
An Alberta family is celebrating an udderly unusual occurrence – the birth of triplets of the bovine variety.