Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
Mayor John Tory delivered the warning during a news conference at city hall on Friday, noting that because of the rain that pelted the city overnight crews have been unable to treat roads with salt as they ordinarily would ahead of a major snow event.
He said that winds that are expected to gust up to 90 kilometres an hour on Saturday could also further complicate clean-up efforts, even after the snow subsides.
“People should be on notice with this storm, if it lives up to expectations, the clearing of snow will likely be a multi-day event,” Tory said. “That is not because there won’t be passes made through the different neighbourhoods right away but with the winds that are expected, for example, the snow will blow back onto the streets and will require plowing to be done again.”
Environment Canada says that Toronto will receive five to 15 centimetres of total snowfall accumulation between Friday and Saturday morning.
It is also warning of “potential flash freeze” conditions as temperatures plummet on Friday morning and the rain gives way to snow.
All of the publicly-funded school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have cancelled classes for the day, taking the somewhat rare step of making the announcement the day before.
Meanwhile, the city has positioned snow removal equipment at strategic locations across the city so that crews are able to quickly begin plowing and salting the roads as soon as conditions worsen.
There is also sufficient staff on standby to operate all 1,100 pieces of snow removal equipment in the city’s fleet simultaneously, if necessary.
“All my contractors have confirmed to me that there is staff available for all equipment so that when we make the call, they will be ready to go,” Toronto’s Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance Vincent Sferrazza told reporters. “Having said that, this is going to be a multi-day, multi-round event. We anticipate that this will continue into next week, with the vast majority of the work happening today, tomorrow and into Sunday.”
A line of snow plwos clears the gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019 after a winter storm hit the region. A huge winter storm is sweeping across Ontario and bringing everything from freezing rain to high winds with it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
STORM ALREADY IMPACTING TRAVEL
The messy mix of winter weather headed for the GTA has already resulted in significant headaches for travellers hoping to fly home for the holidays.
WestJet has already had to cancel all flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday.
In a statement released on Thursday night, the airline called its decision to cancel dozens of flights just ahead of Christmas “extremely difficult” but said that it is taking “a proactive and measured approach” to protect its operations and “prioritize recovery flying this weekend.”
Other airlines continue to fly for now but are warning travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
“The morning operation here has been so far so good. It has just been rain and there hasn’t been any serious delays yet. But as the weather does change and we experience snow and freezing rain that could change,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Rachel Bertone told CP24 on Friday morning.
“Safety is our top priority. We want all passengers to get to the airport safely and to their destination safely so there will be delays if the weather starts to change. If there is an accumulation of snow, for example, planes have to go through a de-icing process and it takes a little bit longer to get planes out there. So we are just asking passengers to pack their patience.”
More to come...
