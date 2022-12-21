Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend

Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.

The storm, which could include “blizzard conditions” for some areas, will arrive in Ontario Thursday with the most wintry conditions expected from midday Friday into Saturday, just in time for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before transitioning to rain in many areas Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Wednesday.

The national weather agency said that rapidly falling temperatures will then be accompanied by “strong to potentially damaging winds” on Friday, along with snow that could be heavy at times.

“Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay,” the statement, said. Lake effect snow could follow for several days in areas east of the Great Lakes.

TRAVEL CONDITIONS MAY BECOME DANGEROUS

With the storm expected to peak as thousands of people are travelling for the Christmas long weekend, those who are able to do so are being advised to adjust their travel plans in order to avoid the inclement weather.

“The winds will get incredibly strong Friday afternoon, evening, and overnight and that will likely create blizzard conditions that will only gradually abate on Saturday so if you have any travel plans between mid-morning Friday and midday Saturday, I implore you to adjust them to avoid that stretch because it's going to be nasty out there,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “It's not going to be the most snow — we’re not in the sweet spot for snow — but even five to 10 centimeters with wind gusts at 90 kilometres per hour is going to be ridiculously treacherous out there on the road. So you got today you got much of tomorrow.”

He said Sunday will also be a less treacherous day to travel.

Porter Airlines has said that it will allow its customers to make free changes to the plans because of the looming storm.

Environment Canada said that and addition to potentially dangerous driving conditions, the winter storm could cause power outages as well.

“Consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are possible. Temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date,” the agency said.

Environment Canada urged people to stay tuned to local weather conditions throughout the next few days.

“While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain uncertain at this time,” the agency’s statement said. “Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area.”

While a low of 4 C is expected in Toronto Thursday, the temperature is expected to plummet to -10 C on Friday. The temperature is then expected to remain below the freezing mark all the way through Boxing Day on Monday, hovering between -10 C and -4 C.

WEATHER IN OTHER PARTS OF CANADA ALREADY CAUSING TRAVEL CHAOS

While the winter wallop has not yet started in Toronto, thousands of passengers are already experiencing delays and frustration due to a storm which struck B.C. this week, stranding some people indefinitely.

One man who spoke to CP24 Wednesday, said his flight to Vancouver was cancelled and he may be spending Christmas at Pearson.

“We wandered the halls of this great airport all night trying to find people to help. They're so busy,” he said. “All the people at the desk don't know what the bosses may or may not be thinking. Like, are they going to put another plane on? Are they going to feed us out of here in dribs and drabs and take days and days to get out? We've heard four days maybe for us.”

Airports in BC are continuing to struggle in the wake of a snowstorm which was followed by extreme cold temperatures. Much of Western Canada is currently under an extreme cold weather alert.