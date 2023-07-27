Toronto Blue Jays unveil new Rogers Centre renovation plans for 100 level
A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view.
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season.
The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball.
"Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark," said team president Mark Shapiro. “By completely rebuilding the 100 level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball."
The new 100-level seats will have additional legroom, slats on the back that provide more airflow, wider seats between the dugouts, cupholders throughout, adaptable raisable armrest options, and handrails in every aisle.
Designed specifically for baseball viewing, the renovations will have all the seats oriented toward the infield, improved sightlines with less obstruction, and new seats closer to the field as a result of the remodelled bowl structure.
Major renovations on the 34-year-old stadium in downtown Toronto began after the 2022 season. Originally designed as a multi-purpose venue that has previously also been home to the NBA's Toronto Raptors and CFL's Toronto Argonauts, the renovations are designed to make the venue baseball-specific.
As part of Phase 1 of the renovations, all of the seats in the 500 level were replaced, with new patios and gathering areas added to the outfield.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
U.S authorities arrest man in 'Nation River Lady' cold case of woman found in Ontario
U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man charged with murder in a decades-old Canadian cold case and have set a date for his extradition hearing.
London
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
-
Downtown detours: Reopening of Queens Avenue to thru-traffic delayed
Relief from the traffic delays plaguing downtown London, Ont. won’t come next week, as originally planned.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
'I miss him everyday': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
-
One person sent to hospital following weapons incident in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo must hit three milestones before O-Train service resumes on Monday
The O-Train return-to-service on Monday morning is dependent on OC Transpo reaching three milestones, including analyzing the final report from the French manufacturer on the inspection and investigation into the problem wheel hub.
-
Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Windsor
-
Kingsville cleanup continues after 'unbelievable' summer storm
Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigates possible tornadoes in Blenheim, Kingsville, Leamington and Harrow
As people across the region clean up from the mess left behind by Wednesday’s storm, a team of researchers have rolled into town to investigate the possibility of another tornado touchdown.
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
Barrie
-
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
-
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Freeland says Ottawa to 'work harder' to provide relief to victims of N.S. flooding
The federal government will pick up its pace in providing disaster relief to parts of Nova Scotia hit by last weekend's flooding, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday after she viewed a bridge shattered by torrential rainfall.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Southern Alberta college nominated in global design competition
A southern Alberta college has been nominated for an international design competition meant to recognize large-scale community artworks from around the world.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Nearly $6 million in suspected cocaine seized at Manitoba border: CBSA
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.
-
1 in hospital after apparent stabbing in Surrey, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating an apparent stabbing in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Thursday morning that sent one man to hospital.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash after 'unprovoked' attack near Surrey SkyTrain station
An investigation into an alleged attack on a group of men near a Surrey SkyTrain station last month has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
Edmonton
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.