Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.

Several media outlets reported that Guerrero won his case.

It's the highest salary awarded in Major League Baseball arbitration since it began in 1974. The Blue Jays had filed at $18.05 million.

Former Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez had the previous record. He lost his case with the Seattle Mariners last year and received $14 million instead of his requested $16 million.

Guerrero, 24, hit .264 last season with 26 homers and 94 RBIs. He earned $14.5 million in 2023.

The three-time all-star had his best season at the plate in 2021, when his salary was $7.9 million. He hit .311 with 48 homers and 111 RBIs that year and finished second in American League MVP voting.

Slugger Juan Soto set a record this year for the largest one-year contract for an arbitration-eligible player. He agreed to a $31-million deal with the New York Yankees.

Soto, who earned $23 million last season, is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Guerrero is also arbitration-eligible in 2025, the final season of team control ahead of the first baseman's potential free agency.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.