Toronto Blue Jays reveal what Rogers Centre looks like ahead of 2024 home opener

The $300-million renovations at Rogers Centre are almost complete after the Toronto Blue Jays' stadium was all but ripped “to the core” over the last two years.

In a sneak peek posted by the team on Monday, fans got to see what the ballpark looks like in the most detailed view yet just weeks away from the home opener on April 8.

The video starts with a timelapse of the barren baseball diamond, which now includes 3,000 fewer square feet of foul territory, and shows crews rolling out the turf, tightening seat screws, and combing the infield dirt.

Phase 2 of the Rogers Centre Renovations began after the Jay’s 2023 season came to an end following a brief appearance in the playoffs. The latest round of upgrades focused on the 100-level, which was fully demolished and now features upgraded seats with improved sightlines, adjustable armests and cup holders.

At the end of the 2022 season, new seats and gathering areas were introduced to the 500 level, dubbed the “Outfield District.”

The “dome,” as it’s affectionately referred to by fans, turns 35 years old this year and used to be home to the Toronto Raptors as well as the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro has said the renovations are aimed at making the Rogers Centre a dedicated ballpark and could extend the life of the arena by another 10 to 15 years.

Jose Berrios to pitch opening day

The Jays also announced Tuesday that right-hander Jose Berrios will pitch opening day on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.

Berrios has started four games in spring training and gave up five runs across 13 innings in the Grapefruit League.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican enters his third season with the Jays following an 11-12 record in 2023 and 3.65 ERA.

The Jays will face the Seattle Mariners at the April 8 home opener. The pitcher for that game has not been revealed.