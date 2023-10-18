Mountain of Rogers Centre seats dumped at scrapyard north of Toronto
A mountain of blue seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, lying among other forgotten items.
Images of the metal heap were seen in a now-viral Reddit post, which has garnered over 1,100 upvotes since it was posted two days ago. The user told CTV News Toronto the seats were found at the Don Mills Metal and Scrap in Gormley, Ont.
CTV News Toronto’s chopper captured video of the mound of seats left abandoned at the scrapyard Wednesday morning.
“When I saw the seats, I was surprised that they weren’t auctioned off to the fan base, just kinda sad how they were unceremoniously dumped,” the user said.
Sources tell CTV News Toronto the seats were not salvageable due to their age, which is why they were ripped out of the stadium.
The Toronto Blue Jays announced its $300-million renovation plans over the summer, detailing how the 100-level seating bowl and structure would be demolished after the 2023 season ended.
“Renovations to the 100-level are still underway and we have no additional information to share at this time,” a Blue Jays spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in a statement.
A sea of new seats will fill the section from foul pole to foul pole, facing the infield for improved viewing of baseball games. The new seats will have more legroom, slotted backs, cup holders, wider seats between dugouts and handrails in the aisles.
The 100-level renovations represent Phase 2 of the multi-year renovation plan for Rogers Centre, as the first phase tackled the 500-level and added new patios to the outfield.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
U.S. President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a seven and a half hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of support for the Israeli people, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt and a warning not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Montreal
-
Montreal man awaits news from family in Gaza City
Montrealer Omar Abuthuraia has not heard from his uncle and family since the bombing of Gaza City began. He said many families are splitting up and trying to find safe havens in clinics and hospitals.
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec Finance Minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English-language universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students wanting to attend English-language universities in Quebec.
-
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING SIU called in, police presence in Clinton and Seaforth, Ont.
CTV News London has reached out to OPP and have been directed to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for any information.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Stress, heartbreak for wife of London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London mother of three is on pins and needles as fighting continues in Gaza in the aftermath of a hospital bombing.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say 'nothing suspicious' found on scene of bomb threat
Windsor police are on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area.
-
WRH installs weapons detectors in Emergency Departments
Windsor Regional Hospital is installing weapons detectors at its two Emergency Departments to enhance patient and staff security.
-
Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police
Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Police raid downtown Barrie business
Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
-
Emergency crews investigate 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school
Emergency crews and police were called to investigate a "suspicious incident" at a Barrie high school on Wednesday morning, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.
-
Ont. man back in court, accused in death of Bolton man found dismembered
The preliminary hearing of Tony Lucia, the 63-year-old Woodbridge man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte, got underway at the Orangeville Courthouse on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Calgary
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
'So you're telling me there's a chance?': Stampeders look to make it 18 straight years in the playoffs
With their 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night, the Calgary Stampeders kept their playoff hopes alive.
-
Alberta's first Chipotle location opens in Calgary on Thursday
Alberta's first Chipotle Mexican Grill, located in northeast Calgary, will open its doors on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 12-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
-
Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Oilers unveil fresh look for Commonwealth Stadium ahead of 'warmer' Heritage Classic
Oilers legend Kevin Lowe wore sunglasses and a light sweater at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday while promoting a fast-approaching outdoor hockey game.
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.