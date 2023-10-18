Mountain of Rogers Centre seats dumped at scrapyard north of Toronto

A mountain of blue seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, lying among other forgotten items.

Images of the metal heap were seen in a now-viral Reddit post, which has garnered over 1,100 upvotes since it was posted two days ago. The user told CTV News Toronto the seats were found at the Don Mills Metal and Scrap in Gormley, Ont.

CTV News Toronto’s chopper captured video of the mound of seats left abandoned at the scrapyard Wednesday morning.

“When I saw the seats, I was surprised that they weren’t auctioned off to the fan base, just kinda sad how they were unceremoniously dumped,” the user said.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto the seats were not salvageable due to their age, which is why they were ripped out of the stadium.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced its $300-million renovation plans over the summer, detailing how the 100-level seating bowl and structure would be demolished after the 2023 season ended.

“Renovations to the 100-level are still underway and we have no additional information to share at this time,” a Blue Jays spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

A sea of new seats will fill the section from foul pole to foul pole, facing the infield for improved viewing of baseball games. The new seats will have more legroom, slotted backs, cup holders, wider seats between dugouts and handrails in the aisles.

The 100-level renovations represent Phase 2 of the multi-year renovation plan for Rogers Centre, as the first phase tackled the 500-level and added new patios to the outfield.

With files from The Canadian Press