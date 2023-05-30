Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video telling people why they should boycott Target

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.

On Monday morning, Bass shared an Instagram story from another user that encouraged those of Christian faith to boycott Target and take no part in their business.

“This is evil, this is demonic, we won’t stand for it, we’re not going to go to the stores anymore and we’re not going to give you our money,” the original poster says in the clip.

A screenshot of Anthony Bass' Instagram story. (Instagram/@anthonyebass)

Earlier this month, Target announced it would be removing some of its LGBTQ2S+ merchandise nationwide and moving its Pride merchandise to the back of some southern U.S. stores after receiving backlash from some customers.

One of the vendors, Abprallen, sold items like a “cure transphobia, not trans people” sweater, a “too queer for here” tote bag, and “we belong everywhere” fanny pack.

The designer said he was accused of being a Satanist and marketing his work to children – “It is a common trope to accuse LGBT+ people of immoral or illegal activities in order to discredit them, regardless of the truth behind the matter,” the artist said in an Instagram post.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement to The Associated Press.

According to the retailer, customers have knocked down Pride displays at some stores, antagonized workers, and posted threatening videos on social media from inside Target.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the Toronto Blue Jays said they are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience to all of their fans.

“Individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs,” the statement reads.

The Jays said they are proud to celebrate Pride month, including hosting their fourth annual Pride Weekend at Rogers Centre on June 9 and 10, and “demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark.”

The video remains on Bass' Instagram story as of Tuesday morning. CTV News Toronto tried contacting Bass via Instagram but did not hear a response.

With files from The Associated Press