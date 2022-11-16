Toronto bars could serve booze earlier than usual during the FIFA World Cup
Toronto Mayor John Tory is seeking to expand the hours that alcohol can be served within the city during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Tory committed to bringing the issue to council next week, aiming for "immediate approval" on Nov. 24, according to a statement issued Wednesday.
The World Cup will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, and due to the time difference between Toronto and Qatar, some games will start as early as 8 a.m. EST.
“As a result, residents will patronize local cafes and restaurants earlier than usual during this period,” Tory said in the statement.
“During this time, the ability to serve alcohol one hour earlier than the provincial standard would allow business owners to benefit even more from the celebrations across the City.”
If approved, businesses will be permitted to begin alcohol sales at 8 a.m. rather than 9 a.m until Dec. 18.
“I hope this extra hour of alcohol service will help establishments planning to show the 8 a.m. games," Tory said.
Closing hours for alcohol will not change and all other rules around alcohol service remain in effect.
The city says, during past World Cup tournaments, there have been no issues with the extension of alcohol hours.
Toronto isn’t the first Canadian city to review its alcohol bylaws amid the World Cup – soon, Albertans will be able to crack a beer before the crack of dawn.
During the World Cup, Alberta bars and restaurants will also be allowed to offer early morning alcohol service, starting at 5:30 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to 'extremely hardcore' work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency says he was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country.
Is yours on the list? 2022's most common passwords in Canada revealed
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defence system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
London
-
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Snow moving into London region
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Guelph man awoken by intruder who allegedly claimed he was sleeping in her bed
Guelph police are looking for a woman who allegedly broke into a downtown home and confronted a resident sleeping inside.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Sudbury police are looking for a man accused of assault in connection with an attack that left the victim with serious injuries Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Ottawa
-
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
The first snowfall of the season is here, with slippery road conditions and poor visibility snarling much of the traffic in the region.
-
Police seek witnesses to collision in Gatineau that injured two pedestrians
Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.
Windsor
-
Windsor man convicted of murdering grandmother dies in prison
A Windsor man, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his grandmother, has died while in prison.
-
Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Neighbour dispute over dog barking leads to charges: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after a dispute over his neighbour’s barking dog.
Barrie
-
Murder charge laid in connection with Keswick, Ont. house fire
A 21-year-old man faces charges after the body of a senior was found inside a burned out house in Keswick, Ont. earlier this year.
-
Police seek to identify driver accused of causing two crashes in Barrie
Police in Barrie hope to identify the driver of a vehicle that caused two crashes in the city's south end on Friday afternoon.
-
25 cm of snow and blinding whiteouts headed our way
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for both Innisfil and Barrie over the next 24-hours.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings in effect in N.B., rain expected in N.S. and P.E.I.
Snow has been falling in western areas of New Brunswick and is expected to spread quickly eastward Wednesday afternoon.
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
Cape Breton mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats over changes to a Christmas parade, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
-
Snow showers in Calgary tomorrow ahead of a weekend warm-up
A brief dip brings flurries; but the weekend is warm.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Vancouver
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
-
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Edmonton police in search of info on vehicle connected to woman's homicide
Edmonton police are looking to speak with more friends and family of a woman found shot to death near the city's Jasper Avenue, and have released footage of a vehicle connected to her homicide.
-
More than 100 bus shelters vandalized in the last week: city
The city is facing a hefty cleanup bill after more than 100 bus shelters were damaged over the last week.
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.