Toronto Argonauts players, coaches and staff receive their '22 Grey Cup rings

A Toronto Argonauts' CFL championship ring is seen in an undated handout photo. The Toronto Argonauts received their '22 Grey Cup rings in a private ceremony Thursday. The rings are made of white gold and contain 308 diamonds while featuring a blue sapphire stone in the Argos' logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-MLSE, *MANDATORY CREDIT* A Toronto Argonauts' CFL championship ring is seen in an undated handout photo. The Toronto Argonauts received their '22 Grey Cup rings in a private ceremony Thursday. The rings are made of white gold and contain 308 diamonds while featuring a blue sapphire stone in the Argos' logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-MLSE, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton