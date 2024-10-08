Toronto-area woman who allegedly scammed victim out of $800K arrested: police
Toronto police say a suspect who allegedly defrauded a victim out of $800,000 under the guise of a business proposition has been arrested.
The investigation began after the suspect and victim spoke about what police described only as “business opportunities” in Toronto in September 2022.
Police allege that the victim placed nine orders for undisclosed goods in the three months that followed, which were supposed to be shipped to various retail stores in the city. However, police said the goods were never delivered and the victim lost $800,000.
Last month, police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kleinberg, Ont. resident Jodi-Ann Bonnick and released an image of her to the public. She was wanted on 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of making false statements to procure money and 10 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.
In an update Tuesday, police announced that Bonnick had been arrested and charged on Sept. 23.
Police didn’t say what type of goods were ordered by the victim or the nature of the business opportunities allegedly pitched by the suspect.
Bonnick is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 3.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tracking Hurricane Milton: Canadian travel advisory issued, Florida governor warns 'time is running out'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
A U.S. physician has 1,500 patients waiting for her in Canada, but it's taking years to get through the red tape
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
Is it safe to buy from Temu and Shein? Here's what Canada says it's doing to try to protect consumers
As U.S. regulators push for an investigation into what they call 'deadly baby and toddler products' from foreign e-commerce sites, health officials in Canada say they haven't determined whether any laws or regulations have been broken.
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre's dramatic side could become his undoing
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that the dramatic side to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and his tendency to 'play everything to the hilt,' could well become his undoing.
Baby Boomers are living longer than previous generations but have worse health, study finds
Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a recent study has found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations.
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner Kamel to investigate second fatal fire in Old Montreal
Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over a public enquiry into the deaths of Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane, who were killed in a fire in a heritage building in Old Montreal on Oct. 4 that also left two people injured.
-
Teen charged with arson in relation to Saint-Leonard restaurant fire
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson in Saint-Leonard that occurred on the weekend.
-
Swedish company Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday that one of its entities had filed for bankruptcy with a Stockholm court due to its financial situation.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station
The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights put on a show over Ottawa-Gatineau
The aurora borealis was visible in Canada and the northern United States Monday night and Tuesday morning. Photos sent to CTV Ottawa and posted on social media showed the northern lights visible over Ottawa around 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
-
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews battle massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Good Samaritans help injured pilot after plane crash in Huron East
Police say they received a 911 call from the involved pilot around 11:20 a.m. after they had crash-landed in a farm field near Newry Road.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tracking Hurricane Milton: Canadian travel advisory issued, Florida governor warns 'time is running out'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
-
Charges laid after crash near Western University last month
A 20 year old is charged with two counts of fail or refusal to comply with demand made by peace officer cause bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation cause bodily harm and transport cannabis
-
London driver charged after hit-and-run crash in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock have charged the driver of a black Volkswagen Jetta after it was seen leaving the scene of a crash. Around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Waterloo Street.
Windsor
-
Teen driver charged with going 101 km/h over speed limit
Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old Leamington driver was caught going 101 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.
-
video
video Introducing Meg Roberts, the new morning co-host on AM800 CKLW
AM800 CKLW has announced a new morning show co-host.
-
OPP on scene of Tecumseh crash, delays expected
Delays are to be expected Tuesday morning after a crash in Essex County. According to OPP, the crash happened at Walker Road and Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision in Caledon Monday afternoon.
-
Food banks struggle to support growing numbers of working families, seniors and children
Staff at The Sharing Place Food Bank in Orillia are rushing to keep up with the growing number of people who rely on its services, with the demand for food assistance reaching unprecedented levels.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health-care worker strike postponed
Manitoba health-care support workers will not be hitting the picket line on Tuesday morning.
-
Website launched to search for violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching a most-wanted website.
-
Manitoba's train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route
To get between Churchill, Manitoba, Canada -- the polar bear and beluga whale capital of the world and a tourist hot spot for northern adventure tourism -- and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A $1,100 one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Man charged in Byron Carr murder pleads not guilty
Todd Joseph Gallant pleaded not guilty to the murder of Byron Carr in a Prince Edward Island courtroom on Tuesday.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest youths for alleged threats on university campus
The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested three youths in connection to threat complaints at an Antigonish university last week.
N.L.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Into the 20s again, then turning cooler Wednesday
The upper ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Baby Boomers are living longer than previous generations but have worse health, study finds
Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a recent study has found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations.
Calgary
-
2 people shot in Saddle Ridge, Calgary police say
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary police chief calls process against disciplined officer 'antiquated'
Calgary's police chief said a tribunal that looked into the conduct of Const. Mike Oakey evaluated all the evidence and made the determination he would not be fired or criminally charged.
-
Deer Ridge home destroyed in fire, 2 cats killed
A home in the southeast Calgary community of Deer Ridge was destroyed in a fire and while a woman and her children living there escaped safely, two of their pets perished.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Multiple homes destroyed in East Vancouver blaze Monday night
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called to a blaze affecting multiple houses on the 1000 Block of East Pender St.
-
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
Vancouver Island
-
'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
-
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
-
Western Forest Products temporarily curtails production at B.C. sawmills
Western Forest Products Inc. says it is temporarily curtailing lumber production due to market challenges.