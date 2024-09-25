Toronto-area man facing more charges in connection with sex trafficking investigation

A 31-year-old man is facing additional charges in connection to a sex trafficking investigation after another person alleged he controlled her life and profited from forced sex acts, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Mohammed Karim Mohammed, of Hamilton, Ont., was charged on July 18, 2024, in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation with a girl under 18 in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Officers alleged in July that the accused controlled several parts of the victim's life and forced her to have sex, while profiting from it.

Mohammed was facing eight criminal offences in connection with the investigation, including trafficking persons under 18 years old and assault with a weapon.

Months later, on Tuesday, Mohammed was arrested again and charged with additional criminal offences, including sexual assault and exercise control. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police ask anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 355 or Crime stoppers anonymously.