TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto-area man facing more charges in connection with sex trafficking investigation

    A photograph of the suspect, Mohammed Karim Mohammed. (Peel Regional Police) A photograph of the suspect, Mohammed Karim Mohammed. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    A 31-year-old man is facing additional charges in connection to a sex trafficking investigation after another person alleged he controlled her life and profited from forced sex acts, police say.

    Peel Regional Police said Mohammed Karim Mohammed, of Hamilton, Ont., was charged on July 18, 2024, in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation with a girl under 18 in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Officers alleged in July that the accused controlled several parts of the victim's life and forced her to have sex, while profiting from it.

    Mohammed was facing eight criminal offences in connection with the investigation, including trafficking persons under 18 years old and assault with a weapon.

    Months later, on Tuesday, Mohammed was arrested again and charged with additional criminal offences, including sexual assault and exercise control. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.

    Police ask anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 355 or Crime stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News