Toronto area badminton coach charged with sexual assault of minor; police believe more victims possible

A Toronto area badminton coach has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

A release issued by York Regional Police Wednesday said 29-year-old Oscar Ho Yin Yin was arrested on May 12 and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Officers were first notified of reports of a sexual assault on May 11 and launched an investigation, they said. The next day, investigators alleged that Ho Yin Yin sexually assaulted a youth this month and placed him into custody.

The charges have not been proved in court. The accused has been held for a bail hearing, according to the release.

Police say the accused is a badminton coach in the Markham, Ont., area and are releasing his photo, as they believe there could be additional victims.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” police said in the release.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.