Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch in areas of southern Ontario, including in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Those areas could see wind gusts near 100 km/h, “hail up to ping pong ball size,” and heavy rain late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.
“Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario. As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario,” Environment Canada said on Wednesday.
As a “strong line” of thunderstorms moves east, the weather agency says tornadoes “cannot be ruled out.” Residents are encouraged to find a safe space indoors on the lowest possible floor away from windows and outside walls if a tornado touches down.
From areas near Toronto, including Barrie and Collingwood, to the northern edges of the province, nearly 50 mm of rain is forecast to fall and could exceed that in areas with multiple thunderstorms.
Parts of the province are facing dual weather warnings with freezing rain in the forecast in eastern and central Ontario, spanning from Parry Sound to Kingston and Huntsville to St. Lawrence River, including Ottawa, according to the national weather agency.
Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements in the North York Region, Newmarket, Northern Durham Region, Orangeville, Innisfil, and Northern Wellington County.
A Colorado low is expected to bring at least 20 to 40 mm of rain in those areas, but there could be more in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms. The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
