Toll rates for Highway 407 ETR will go up for many vehicles in 2025. Here is what you need to know.

It could soon be more expensive to drive on Ontario’s Highway 407.

Highway 407 ETR is implementing a new rate schedule that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The change will see toll costs for light vehicles rise “from three to 14 cents per kilometre, depending on the time of day and zone travelled,” according to a press release.

Additionally, fees will increase for the first time in five years, 407 ETR said. This includes extra charges for camera, account fees and transponder lease fees.

Highway 407 ETR says that customers can expect a monthly increase of $8 to their bills as a result of all the changes.

"With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important. We're working hard to keep traffic free flowing, and attracting more drivers in sections of the Highway that can afford a bit more traffic – without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on," President and CEO Javier Tamargo said in a press release.

Highway 407 ETR will be introducing new fares zones as of Jan. 1, 2025. (407 ETR)

Highway 407 ETR says that it is also introducing new vehicle classifications for motorcycles and medium-sized vehicles thar will lead to a fairer rate for the vehicle’s impact on the road.

Motorcycle owners will now pay less than other four-wheeled vehicle owners but larger trucks, vans and SUVs towing trailers will pay more than before.

