'To Kill a Mockingbird' among offerings for Off-Mirvish season lineup

David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" as they hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Canada’s largest theatre company has unveiled its 2023-24 Off-Mirvish season lineup, featuring four critically acclaimed plays. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" as they hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Canada’s largest theatre company has unveiled its 2023-24 Off-Mirvish season lineup, featuring four critically acclaimed plays. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton