Timberwolves beat Raptors 133-85 to push Toronto's losing streak to 15
Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference.
The Timberwolves began the day tied with Oklahoma City for second in the West, one-half game behind first-place Denver. Minnesota's win moved it into a tie with the idle Nuggets with six games remaining for both teams.
Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, whose 48-point win marked its largest margin of victory this season.
Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty all had 16 points for Toronto, which lost 15 straight since its last win on March 3rd.
Reid was hot from deep throughout the game as he shot 6 for 10 on 3-pointers. Edwards was 5 for 12 on 3s after combing to go 0 for 19 from deep over his last three games.
A bevy of injuries left Toronto with just eight available players. Gary Trent Jr. was a late scratch with back spasms, and Bruce Brown (knee), RJ Barrett (knee) and Kelly Olynyk rested after all playing in Tuesday nights 128-111 loss against the Lakers.
Malik Williams made his NBA debut, getting the start for the Raptors the same day he signed a 10-day contract. The former Louisville big man averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this year for Sioux Falls of the G League.
Veteran guard Mike Conley rested for Minnesota after playing the previous night in a 113-106 win against Houston. The Wolves sat Edwards, Reid and Jaden McDaniels for the entire fourth quarter of this game with a 91-60 lead after three quarters.
