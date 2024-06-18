Thunderstorms end in Toronto but heat warning remains in effect

Gloomy skies, thunderstorms and rain in Toronto have now been replaced by hot and sticky conditions this morning as a prolonged stretch of heat and humidity takes hold in Ontario.

A special weather statement was previoulsy issued by Environment Canada early Tuesday morning, warning of a cluster of “slow moving thunderstorms” capable of producing wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and heavy rainfall.

The weather statement has since ended although the heat warning previously issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario remains in effect.

The national weather agency has warned that “dangerously hot and humid conditions” are expected throughout the week, with humidex values of between 40 and 45.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” Environment Canada said.

Toronto will see a high of 32 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 41 when factoring in humidity.

In response to the heat event, the City of Toronto has opted to open 10 outdoor pools and 10 wading pools ahead of schedule and will extend operating hours at those 10 facilities.

From Monday until Thursday, Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East, and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 9 p.m.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 10 p.m. on Monday night.