Three people shot and another stabbed in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot and another stabbed in Mississauga overnight.
Officers were called to an industrial area near Aerowood Drive and Kamato Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Two male victims were found and transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said they were then called to hospital for another shooting victim, along with another victim who had been stabbed in the same incident.
All four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigator said they believe the incident was isolated to the area and they are currently looking for any witnesses that have any video or information.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
General strike in Israel over hostages found dead in Gaza reflects political divisions
A rare call for a general strike in Israel to protest the failure to return hostages held in Gaza led to closures and other disruptions around the country on Monday, including at its main international airport. But it was ignored in some areas, reflecting deep political divisions.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Save the payphones?: Why one expert says they can't all disappear
These days, it’s gotten increasingly rare to spot a payphone in any community across the country, but one expert says it's important to keep them from disappearing altogether.
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
opinion In sprint to White House, duelling strategies of addition and subtraction are at play
It's now officially a sprint to the White House as opposing campaigns vie for electoral supremacy, and CTV News political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the duelling strategies of addition and subtraction being used by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
-
Canada Post faces critical juncture amid mounting losses
Canada Post's board says the Crown corporation is at a "critical juncture," as it faces competition from private carriers, it's considering adding delivery on weekends.
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
-
Barrhaven residents want faster solution to dangerous bridge over Jock River
Residents in Ottawa’s south end say a bridge they use to access their community is dangerous and a solution to fix it is still years away.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
-
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roundabout resident, mould forces tenant out of Cambridge home, where to find convenience stores selling alcohol
This week’s most-read stories include a man setting up a tent in a Kitchener roundabout, a Cambridge family forced from their home by mould, and a map of the convenience stores that will soon start selling alcohol.
London
-
Suspended Sarnia police officer facing additional charges including assault, animal cruelty
Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
-
Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle jersey part of estate auction of autographed sports jerseys up for bid in London
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
-
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
Windsor
-
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting two people with a machete
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.
-
Wallaceburg man facing charges after disturbance call in Chatham
A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Beachgoers brave windy Wasaga Beach
Families tried to make the best of a windy day at Wasaga Beach on the Sunday before Labour Day, while business along Beach Drive reflected on the summer that was.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a driver who fled the scene.
-
Third suspect arrested in Owen Sound assault
Owen Sound Police arrested a third suspect they had been searching for who was allegedly involved in a violent incident on Sunday, August 18.
Winnipeg
-
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
-
Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
-
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
Atlantic
-
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
-
Nova Scotia author Adam Jack Pelley shares story of 'love and mental illness' in 'Basketball Bo'
Author, professional wrestler and mental health advocate Adam Jack Pelley joined CTV on Tuesday to discuss his latest book, “Basketball Bo,” which Pelley describes as a tale of love and mental illness.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
-
Motorcycle crash closes Highway 2 near High Prairie
A motorcycle crash briefly closed a section of Highway 2 near High Prairie on Sunday.
-
Covenant Health struggling as province plans to transfer services: AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says the province's plan to transfer some hospital services to Covenant Health doesn't make sense, as those facilities are also struggling.
Calgary
-
‘A move in the right direction’: Water consumption declines Saturday
Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.
-
Motorcyclist hospitalized following Saturday night collision
One person was injured Saturday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a second vehicle in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
Regina
-
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
-
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
-
Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
Saskatoon
-
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
Vancouver
-
'They have families that love them': Memorial set up for British Columbians lost to toxic drugs
Loved ones gathered at Kitsilano Beach Saturday to remember lives lost to toxic drugs. People placed locks on a large metal heart with the names and ages of those who died, and photos were erected along a labyrinth of purple ribbon.
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
5 people taken to hospital after crash on Sea to Sky Highway
Five people were taken to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
Victoria firefighters rescue cat and 6 kittens after apartment blaze
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
-
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.