Three people shot and another stabbed in Mississauga

Peel police officers investigate a shooting in the area of Aerowood Drive and Kamato Road in Mississauga Monday, September 2, 2024. Peel police officers investigate a shooting in the area of Aerowood Drive and Kamato Road in Mississauga Monday, September 2, 2024.
Peel Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot and another stabbed in Mississauga overnight.

Officers were called to an industrial area near Aerowood Drive and Kamato Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Two male victims were found and transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said they were then called to hospital for another shooting victim, along with another victim who had been stabbed in the same incident.

All four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigator said they believe the incident was isolated to the area and they are currently looking for any witnesses that have any video or information.

