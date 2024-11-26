Three people sent to hospital in multi-vehicle collision with dump truck in Newmarket

Police are appealing for information after a dump truck driver struck four other vehicles in Newmarket on Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police say the collision happened just before 3 p.m. near Davis Drive and Warden Avenue.

Three drivers were injured when the dump truck hit four vehicles traveling in the opposite direction, police say.

One driver was rushed to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries while two other drivers were taken to local hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The dump truck operator was not injured and remained on scene. The fourth driver was also uninjured.

Police have not said what caused the crash and are appealing to witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

All roads in the area have since reopened.