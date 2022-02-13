Advertisement
Three people injured in Scarborough shooting: police
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 4:21PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 13, 2022 4:21PM EST
Toronto police say three people were shot in Scarborough on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Share:
A shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood Sunday afternoon left three people injured, Toronto police said.
It happened in the area of Leyton Avenue and Prairie Drive, north of Danforth Avenue.
Police said they located three victims suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no immediate word on their condition.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.