TORONTO -- Three people have been rushed to the hospital after multiple shots were fired outside a North York plaza Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Yorkwoods plazanear Jane Street and Finch Avenue sometime around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from injuries.

One of the victims was rushed to a trauma centre with serious gunshot wounds to the lower body, police said.

Two other victims were taken to hospital with less serious gunshot wounds, police said.

Police told reporters at the scene that there are believed to have been at least two shooters.

Three male suspects wearing masks were seen fleeing in a small, black SUV that was last spotted northbound on Jane Street, police said.

Officers are currently canvassing the area looking for video and witnesses.

“We’re asking any witnesses in the area – we do know there were some witnesses around – please come forward with information if you are aware of who may be responsible for this,” Insp. Norm Proctor told CP24 at the scene.

Proctor said it’s too early to say whether any of the victims returned fire.