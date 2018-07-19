

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people were taken to hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in North York this morning.

The eastbound express lanes were shut down at Allen Road and the westbound express lanes were closed at Highway 404 following a collision involving three tractor-trailers and two other vehicles at around 12:30 a.m.

"There was debris and fluid and diesel all across the highway," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Thursday.

He added that the express lanes were closed for several hours for the cleanup and investigation.

Paramedics said two males were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and one of the males required “extended extrication.”

A third male was taken to hospital as a precaution, paramedics added.

The cause of the collision has not been released.