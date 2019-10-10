Three people facing charges after gun, ammunition found in Brampton home: police
Police allegedly recovered this handgun following a search warrant at a Brampton residence. (Peel Regional Police)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 3:05PM EDT
Three men are facing charges after a loaded gun and ammunition was found in a Brampton residence.
According to police, officers conducted a search warrant on a property near Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevardon Monday.
As a result, a 20-year-old and 21-year-old man were charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm weapon prohibited device or ammunition.
A 22 year-old-man from Brampton is facing the same charges plus an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.
All three men appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Oct. 9.