Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Opposition parties quickly denounced Ford's comments and demanded an apology.
Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building.
Ford said the perpetrators must be caught and thrown in jail.
He said people should not come to Canada if they're "going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this."
"You're bringing your problems from everywhere else in the world, you're bringing it to Ontario, and you're going after other Canadians, as the prime minister said: unacceptable," Ford said at an unrelated event in Toronto on Thursday.
"I got an idea: before you plan on moving to Canada, don't come to Canada if you're going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this. Simple as that. You want to come to Canada? You want to be a resident of Ontario? You get along with everyone."
Police said its hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early to say if the shooting was motivated by hate or antisemitism. They have not arrested anyone yet nor have they identified any suspects. The probe remains ongoing.
Ford said the province will throw "every single resource" at fighting antisemitism and all other forms of hate.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford's comments were racist.
"At a time when we need political leaders of all stripes to do everything they can to bring people together and foster safety, the premier has chosen to fan the flames of xenophobia and hate," she said.
"Painting every single immigrant in the most diverse province in the country with this brush does nothing to keep Ontario’s Jewish community safe at a time when they need it the most."
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner called Ford's comments dangerous.
"He's inflaming anti-immigrant sentiment without any proof to back up the claims he's making today," Schreiner said.
"That is completely irresponsible. It's beneath the dignity of a premier, and I believe the premier should apologize."
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city has brought together police, community leaders and local councillors to conduct "safety walks" as a pilot project to examine the surroundings of places of worship and schools.
"So whether it's shatterproof glass, fencing, lighting, or trimming of bushes, or cameras, we assist because we have the knowledge, we know what's the best practices," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.
