Videos show gunman firing shots out the sunroof of moving vehicle in Hamilton

Hamilton police have released videos of a person firing shots from the sunroof of a moving vehicle in the city’s McQuesten West neighbourhood earlier this week.

The clips were posted on Wednesday as police appealed for information about the incident that occurred on Sunday evening at 2 Oriole Crescent.

Police said a vehicle arrived just after 10 p.m., and someone fired multiple rounds at nearby cars and homes.

In one video, an SUV with a person standing through a sunroof drives by a parking lot and goes out of the camera’s view before the sound of multiple gunshots are heard.

A second video shows the same vehicle and shooter firing shots towards the front yards of some houses. In the third clip, the same vehicle arrives at 2 Oriole Crescent while someone is firing a gun out the sunroof.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

On Wednesday, police said the vehicle used in the shooting had been identified and recovered, but the suspects were still at large.

The shooter and another suspect were last seen wearing a black or dark-coloured hoodie and a blue medical mask, police said.

Police are asking area residents with surveillance video to review their May 26 footage between 9:50 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.