

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police say they have linked an anarchist book fair to a group of 30-or-so black-clad individuals who walked through a central neighbourhood in the city Saturday night, damaging parked cars, businesses, and hurling rocks at the first police officers that arrived to confront them.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. Saturday, two officers were called to the area of Durand Park on Park Street South after receiving a number of calls for mischief in the area.

When they arrived, they discovered a mob of people all dressed in black. Some of the members of the group were wearing masks and were carrying a sign that read, “We Are The Ungovernables,” police said.

Police said the group began to pelt the two responding officers with rocks and the pair had to retreat and call for backup.

Some of the group dispersed, but the rest walked on Aberdeen Avenue and then onto Locke Street, setting off smoke bombs and fireworks, and throwing rocks at storefront windows and vehicles.

Hamilton police sent dozens of officers to the scene, the members of the group fled, some tossing away their clothing as they ran.

Damage to area businesses and vehicles has been estimated at $100,000 so far.

After receiving numerous tips from residents in the area, police say they have “now received evidence linking” the mob to an anarchist book fair that took place at the Westdale Secondary School that same weekend.

Det. Sgt. Michael Cunliffe told reporters Tuesday he could not describe the nature of the evidence police received linking the mob to the book fair, saying it was part of an ongoing investigation.

The high school where the book fair took place is about 2.3 kilometres west of where the mob’s march began and roughly 1.4 kilometres west of where it ended.

On Saturday night, officers say the group assembled at Durand Park, near Bay and Herkimer streets, and then headed south on Bay Street to Aberdeen Avenue, before heading north on Locke Street South.

Investigators are urging anyone living “within a three block radius” of the mob’s route between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to check if they have any video footage of the suspects.

Officers say they are looking for any images of the suspects before they donned masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.