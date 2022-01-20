Three children have died after a fire broke out at a townhouse in Brampton.

First responders arrived to find the home near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard fully engulfed in flames at around 9:11 a.m., with people still inside, Peel Police said.

Officers were first on scene and tried to gain entry to the home.

“First responding officers arrived just prior to the fire department and made several valiant efforts to try and rescue occupants that were located inside of the residence,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters. “Tragically, three children under the age of 18 have died as a result of the injuries they sustained.”

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to gain access to the home through windows on the upper levels. Occupants of the home were subsequently pulled from the second and third floors, firefighters said.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported three boys – aged 9, 12 and 15 – to hospital, all without vital signs.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet that the three succumbed to their injuries.

“No words can adequately describe the enormity of this loss. No words do justice. Our community grieves with this #Brampton family, their friends and relatives,” Brown wrote.

A firefighter was assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

It is not believed that there were any other occupants in the house when the fire started.

Speaking with reporters during a news conference, Premier Doug Ford said he had just been told about the fire and called it a tragedy.

“My heart just breaks for the family and the whole community,” Ford said. “What a tragedy it is.”

There is no word so far on how the fire might have started.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will investigate the deadly blaze.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we will be working with our partners both from Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, as well as the Ontario fire marshal's office to determine what exactly happened here,” Mooken said.