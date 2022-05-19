Three carjackings committed in the span of two hours in Toronto are linked, police say

Police say that investigators now believe that three armed carjackings committed in the span of two hours on Wednesday night are linked.

The carjackings, which are the latest in a rash of violent incidents targeting high-end vehicles, were committed between 4:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that one of the incidents occurred near Sheppard Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue in North York while the two other incidents took place approximately 18 kilometres to the east in Scarborough – in the Sheppard Avenue and Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue and Dean Park Road areas.

In each of the incidents, police say that a victim was outside of their homes near their parked car when a white sedan stopped in front of their driveway and a suspect “immediately jumped out” and ran towards them.

Police said that the suspect would then produce a handgun and make a demand for the victim’s car keys.

He would then flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspects fled in the white sedan.

Police said that the suspects ultimately got away with three vehicles.

The stolen vehicles are as follows:

2008 white Lexus IS250 with the Ontario licence plate AMDT 138

2019 black Toyota Rav4 with the Ontario licence plate CJBN 929

2019 blue Toyota Corolla with the Ontario licence plate CHTK 924

The three carjackings are just the latest incidents in which Toronto residents were approached at gunpoint and asked to hand over their keys, a trend which Mayor John Tory said earlier this week has become a “plague” on the city.

On Wednesday night CTV News Toronto did speak to one of the victims in the most recent string of carjackings.

He said that he had just gotten back from Costco and was about to go inside his home when a man holding a pistol approached him and demanded his keys, along with his wallet and cell phone.

“I have been hearing a lot of things going on, especially carjacking, but I was not expecting that it will happen to me,” the man said. “I used to be very careful. But for whatever reason today, I was not giving that much attention.”

Police say that the suspects in the three carjackings on Wednesday night should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say that the first suspect is described as a Black male, who is in his 20s and is approximately six-feet tall and 150 to 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a black mask.

“All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous; if located do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.