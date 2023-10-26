Three 18-year-olds facing charges in connection with home invasions, carjackings in GTA

Three 18-year-olds are facing charges in connection with home invasions and carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area.

The first home invasion occurred on Oct. 20, in the area of Birchview and Springhill drives in Mississauga, York Regional Police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers learned two suspects allegedly stole an Audi A7 and a Porsche Cayenne, which they then relocated in Toronto.

Investigators with the province’s newly-created carjacking task force and the Emergency Response Unit kept tabs on the stolen vehicles and the three suspects in connection with the home invasion and thefts.

Early morning on Monday, at around 3 a.m., police said the suspects went to a home in the area of Frybrook Crescent and Boake Trail in Richmond Hill. Two of them broke into the home, police said, while a third stayed behind in the Porsche.

The two suspects tried to run away from police, but they were apprehended and brought into custody.

Police said one of the suspects had a replica firearm in his possession. The driver of the Porsche who also tried to take off hit several police vehicles in the process, officials said.

The driver then struck a wall which allowed police to bring the suspect into custody.

Muhab Ahmed Ali, Tariq Mansour and Javed Haider are all facing two counts of robbery using restricted or prohibited firearm, two counts of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Additionally, Haider has been charged with break, enter and commit an indictable offence, theft of motor vehicle over $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with judicial release order. Mansour is also facing two counts of failure to comply with judicial release order.

Police said at the time of this incident Mansour and Haider were already on bail for previous, unrelated charges. They did not specify what the former charges were.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call YRP’s Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).