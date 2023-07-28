Thousands of workers at 27 Metro stores in GTA to strike after rejecting deal
Twenty-seven Metro grocery stores in the Greater Toronto Area will be closed beginning Saturday as thousands of workers will be striking after they voted down a tentative deal.
Unifor, the union representing 3,700 Metro workers at 27 GTA locations, announced Friday evening the results of the ratification vote.
“This decision to go on strike comes after years of these workers being nickelled and dimed while facing increased precarity and eroded job quality. It comes after having pandemic pay stripped away. It comes at a time of record profits and soaring CEO compensation. It comes at a time when life has become simply unaffordable for so many of these workers who risked their health and safety during the pandemic,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement.
“We brought the tentative agreement to our members because it contained considerable gains, but our members are clear that it simply isn’t enough.
A tentative deal was reached on July 18, following weeks of bargaining to initially avert a strike. In June, members voted 100 per cent in favour of striking.
Union officials previously said fair pay for all workers, greater access to better benefits, and more secure work hours and full-time jobs were the three main priorities ahead of the negotiations.
“You know the system is broken when frontline workers can’t afford food, rent, or gas,” Unifor Local 414 President Gord Currie said in a statement on Friday. “Frontline grocery workers at Metro deserve the utmost respect, especially after working tirelessly through the pandemic.”
Workers are expected to form picket lines at each store starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Unifor said the affected Metro stores will include those in Toronto, Brantford, Orangeville, Milton, Oakville, Brampton, North York, Islington, Willowdale, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, and Scarborough.
In a statement, Metro confirmed that all 27 stores will be closed for the duration of the strike. It noted that pharmacies will remain open.
The grocer said it was “extremely disappointed” that its workers chose to strike.
“The company has been negotiating with the union for the past few weeks and reached a fair and equitable agreement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers while ensuring that Metro remains competitive. The settlement provided significant increases for employees in all four years of the agreement, as well as pension and benefits improvements for all employees, including part-time employees,” the statement read.
- with files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Canadian women strike interim labour deal but say plenty more needs to be settled
The Canadian women's soccer team confirmed Friday it has reached an interim labour agreement with Canada Soccer covering compensation for 2023, including prize money from the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Montreal
-
New light-rail train line opens in Montreal with free weekend service
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Shein opens pop-up shop in Montreal area amid multiple controversies
Shein, the popular but controversial online discount retailer, has made its way to Montreal as part of a global pop-up strategy. The massive retailer is facing a slew of issues, including a lawsuit for copyright infringement, claims of labour exploitation, and pollution concerns.
-
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Campaign finances of 2022 mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal under scrutiny
A formal complaint filed at city hall raised several concerns about fundraising and expenses during the mayoral campaign of 2022 runner-up Khalil Ramal.
-
Defence questions officer's actions at Bleck hit-and-run trial
On Friday, defence attorney Geoff Snow cross-examined Const. Bernard Martin, the investigating officer for the collision that occurred on July 21, 2019.
Kitchener
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
Ottawa
-
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
-
Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm with strong winds, nickel size hail and heavy rain rolled through Ottawa Friday afternoon, damaging dozens of trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Windsor
-
Extreme weather knocks down trees in Windsor
A heavy downpour and gusty winds Friday afternoon knocked down more trees and sparked at least one small fire in the 900-block of Hall Avenue.
-
The Canadian Blood Services’ blood donor centre in Windsor is now closed
Blood donors at the Grand Maris Road East location said there was a mix of emotions inside with volunteers and staff as they rolled up their sleeves.
-
Tornado and downburst confirmed in Essex County, Chatham-Kent
The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado and downburst in three Essex County municipalities.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm one person has died after a shooting at a Penetanguishene mall Thursday.
-
Man faces five charges after pulling a firearm on a rideshare driver at Georgian Mall
Barrie Police have laid five charges against a 40-year-old male after they responded to a weapons call at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
-
Impaired Driver Found Passed Out in Car
Early Thursday evening Barrie Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man they believed was sleeping in a car.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Two dozen units unlivable after fire at seniors' apartment building; operator working on alternate accommodations
Power is now fully restored at a northeast seniors' apartment building where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon, but two dozen units remain unlivable.
-
Evacuation alerts lifted for some communities in St. Mary's River fire area
The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) rescinded its evacuation alert for 667 dwellings late Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
-
12-year-old girl shot while camping at remote cabin in Manitoba: RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot while camping with family members at a remote cabin in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Richmond company making plant-based sushi, but is the region ready for it? Experts weigh in
A new, Richmond-based company is betting that there will be a market for plant-based, frozen sushi that can be purchased at the grocery store.
-
Iranian refugee who bought $6.6M home in West Vancouver fails to convince judge foreign buyers' tax is unconstitutional
An Iranian refugee who has lived in British Columbia since 1995 but did not receive permanent resident status until last year has had his challenge to the constitutionality of the province's foreign buyers' tax rejected by the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
More BC Ferries trouble: Another vessel docked as Coastal Celebration returns to service
The Coastal Celebration was back ferrying passengers between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Friday, after being out of commission for nine days – but another BC Ferries vessel had to be docked due to mechanical issues.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
Edmonton queer and trans clinic given green light to offer free, confidential drug testing for all
A new drug-testing program in Edmonton aims to save lives in the queer community, but it’s available for anyone.